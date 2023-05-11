Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
City selling old Metrocenter Dillard’s building decade after buying it

The Metrocenter Mall remains mostly empty.
The Metrocenter Mall remains mostly empty.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of the Metrocenter Mall now owned by the city of Jackson could soon be for sale.

On Tuesday, Planning and Development Director Chloe Dotson told the city council the old Dillard’s department store has been declared surplus property, and an appraiser is being brought on to determine how much the facility is worth.

“We want to be completely hands-off when it comes to the Metrocenter,” Dotson said.

Jackson purchased the old Dillard’s store in 2013, with the hopes of bringing more business to the area.

The city paid $39,500 for the 172,000-square-foot facility, which at the time was appraised for $1.25 million.

Today, the building is being used for storage. The most traffic in the Dillard’s parking lot, meanwhile, came during the city’s garbage crisis, when bins were set up to allow residents to drop off household waste.

The mall’s last anchor store, Burlington Coat Factory, closed on February 18, 2022. Jackson’s water/sewer call center was slated to close in early May and relocate to a private facility earlier this month.

