Mothers of Murdered Sons
Woman killed after 5-vehicle wreck in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old woman was killed in a Jackson wreck on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Rymsky Evans died after being involved in a 5-vehicle wreck on Woodrow Wilson Drive around 8 a.m.

Investigators are still gathering information on the cause of the crash.

“It is possible that Ms. Evans suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident,” Jackson police said.

