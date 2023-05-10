Woman killed after 5-vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old woman was killed in a Jackson wreck on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Rymsky Evans died after being involved in a 5-vehicle wreck on Woodrow Wilson Drive around 8 a.m.

Investigators are still gathering information on the cause of the crash.

“It is possible that Ms. Evans suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident,” Jackson police said.

