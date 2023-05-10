Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Things To Know Wednesday, May 10

Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Rankin County deputies accused of attempted sexual assault

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is facing more allegations of sexual wrongdoings in the investigation into the beatings of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker. Black Lawyers for Justice Lead Counsel Malik Shabazz reveals startling information in the plea to the U.S. Department of Justice for federal charges against six Rankin County deputies. “This is one of the nastiest police cases ever, and we won’t let it die,” said Shabazz. In January, 32-year-old Michael Jenkins and 35-year-old Eddie Parker say they were beaten, waterboarded, tasered, subjected to racial slurs, and sexually violated.

2. More than two dozen state representatives urging the Mississippi Parole Board to reverse decision for James Williams, III

It’s been less than 20 years since James Williams, III was convicted of two murders. But he’s currently set to walk out of prison a week from today. His mother was murdered by his step-brother. He’s now fighting his release from prison. He was first given life without parole, but a 2021 U.S. Supreme Court allows for parole eligibility if you were a minor at the time of the crime. Williams was 17 at the time. Now, a total of 27 House members are asking the Parole Board to reverse their decision to grant James Williams, III parole on May 16.

3. Robert Lee officially appointed Jackson public works director

City Engineer Robert Lee speaks at a previous press conference.
City Engineer Robert Lee speaks at a previous press conference.(WLBT)

Jackson has a new public works director, at least temporarily. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted 4-2 to confirm Robert Lee as public works director. Lee will remain in the position until another candidate is chosen as part of an agreement with GovHR USA, which is conducting a national search to fill the post. The move comes days after Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed a no confidence vote in Lee, who was then serving as acting director.

