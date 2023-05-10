Rankin County deputies accused of attempted sexual assault

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is facing more allegations of sexual wrongdoings in the investigation into the beatings of Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

Black Lawyers for Justice Lead Counsel Malik Shabazz reveals startling information in the plea to the U.S. Department of Justice for federal charges against six Rankin County deputies.

“This is one of the nastiest police cases ever, and we won’t let it die,” said Shabazz.

In January, 32-year-old Michael Jenkins and 35-year-old Eddie Parker say they were beaten, waterboarded, tasered, subjected to racial slurs, and sexually violated.

“In the course of it, they attempted to use a sexual device, what they call a dildo, on the two men,” said Shabazz. “And they were almost successful. It sounds shocking, but it’s true.”

The deputies reportedly entered the residence without a warrant. The attorney is now identifying some of them.

“These six deputies, which include Hunter Elward, the same deputy involved in the Damien Cameron death, which includes Christian Dedmon and Brett McAlpin,” added Shabazz.

Attorneys plan to file a $400 million lawsuit against the sheriff’s department and are calling for Sheriff Bryan Bailey’s firing. A town hall meeting with the NAACP is planned for June 10th at Pilgrim Rest MB Church in Brandon.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has not responded to a request for comment.

