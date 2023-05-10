Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – A California zoo welcomed a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby last week.

The Sacramento Zoo said it’s the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.

Zoo officials said the healthy male baby was born on May 1 to 19-year-old first-time mother Indah.

Indah’s behavior following the birth was “appropriate” according to the zoo, but she was having difficulty nursing so zookeepers stepped in to help care for the infant.

“The baby is currently receiving around the clock care by animal care and veterinary staff while the team is continuously reevaluating plans to reunite the infant with Indah,” the zoo said in a statement. “The timeframe for reintroduction is unknown at this time, but that remains the ultimate goal.”

The baby is not yet named, and zoo officials said it remains behind the scenes with Indah and is not available for public view yet.

“With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

Latest News

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death
A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Jackson still in talks with third-party manager on sewer takeover
Daniel Perry reacts after being sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Garrett Foster at the...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years