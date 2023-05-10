Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been shot and killed at a Jackson apartment complex after an argument with multiple people.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

Terrance Jones, 43, was shot once after an altercation with several individuals and succumbed to the injuries sustained.

The suspect, 33-year-old William Marshall, was transported to police headquarters for further questioning.

