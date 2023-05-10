Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument

Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument
Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been shot and killed at a Jackson apartment complex after an argument with multiple people.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments.

Terrance Jones, 43, was shot once after an altercation with several individuals and succumbed to the injuries sustained.

The suspect, 33-year-old William Marshall, was transported to police headquarters for further questioning.

