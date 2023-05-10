Man sexually abused juvenile for 7 years in multiple Brandon homes

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a juvenile for over seven years.

Derick Franklin Milner will serve 30 years in prison for his crimes.

On June 9, 2022, the Brandon Police Department received a walk-in complaint with the person claiming that Milner had been sexually abusing a juvenile for seven years.

Police began an investigation, with the victim having a forensic interview at the Parker Children’s Center. The victim also had a medical examination performed at the Children’s Safe Center.

Additionally, the Brandon Police Department interviewed witnesses, collected letters, text messages, and emails the defendant wrote, photographed items in the defendant’s home, and retrieved electronic evidence.

Milner refused to give a statement.

It was determined that the abuse occurred in multiple homes in Brandon which Milner owned.

Based on the investigation, the defendant was charged with multiple sex crimes against the same victim beginning in 2014 and continuing until 2022.

In addition to the charges of gratification of lust, Milner was facing other charges. On May 8, 2023, the morning of trial, rather than proceeding on all the charges, he pled guilty to two separate counts of gratification of lust.

He was sentenced to 30 years total for these sex crimes involving a minor. He will be required to serve 20 of the 30 years, day for day in prison.

