Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man faces multiple charges after being caught flushing drugs

Man faces multiple charges after being caught flushing drugs
Man faces multiple charges after being caught flushing drugs(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after being found attempting to flush drugs in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at the home of a man in the 400 block of College Street Wednesday morning.

After entering the home, Chris Young was found in a bathroom attempting to flush and destroy evidence.

Deputies recovered 380 fentanyl pills, 42 hydrocodone pills, 13 grams of methamphetamine, seven ounces of marijuana, around nine pounds of synthetic marijuana, and a 44-magnum pistol.

Young was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking hydrocodone, trafficking marijuana cannabinoids, possession of fentanyl with Intent to distribute to with methamphetamine, possession marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and possession of paraphernalia.

All of the above charges have a violation of school zone enhancement added to them. Young is being held in the Adams County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

Latest News

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
Funeral arrangements set for Tori Bowie
DIGITAL DESK: Chef Nick Wallace dubbed Mississippi’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year
DIGITAL DESK: Chef Nick Wallace dubbed Mississippi’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year
DIGITAL DESK: Chef Nick Wallace dubbed Mississippi’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year
DIGITAL DESK: Chef Nick Wallace dubbed Mississippi's 2023 Small Business Person of the Year
Funeral arrangements set for Hinds Co. Court Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes