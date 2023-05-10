Man faces multiple charges after being caught flushing drugs

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after being found attempting to flush drugs in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at the home of a man in the 400 block of College Street Wednesday morning.

After entering the home, Chris Young was found in a bathroom attempting to flush and destroy evidence.

Deputies recovered 380 fentanyl pills, 42 hydrocodone pills, 13 grams of methamphetamine, seven ounces of marijuana, around nine pounds of synthetic marijuana, and a 44-magnum pistol.

Young was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking hydrocodone, trafficking marijuana cannabinoids, possession of fentanyl with Intent to distribute to with methamphetamine, possession marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and possession of paraphernalia.

All of the above charges have a violation of school zone enhancement added to them. Young is being held in the Adams County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

