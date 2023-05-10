Jackson still in talks with third-party manager on sewer takeover

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a judge say’s it’s “expected” that he’ll place Jackson’s sewer system under the control of the third-party water manager, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says it’s still too soon to know exactly what that arrangement will look like.

“At this point, I’m not ready to declare anything. I am going to be meeting with Mr. Henifin [Thursday] to make sure we continue along the path of those discussions and see what is in the best interest of the city, and, more importantly, what’s in the best interest of the residents.”

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate said he expected to place the city’s dilapidated sewer system under the tutelage of Ted Henifin, the city’s interim third-party manager.

Henifin, a 40-year public works veteran with much of that experience in wastewater, was appointed receiver over the city’s water system in November.

Exactly what that decision will mean for Jackson remains to be seen. At a status hearing, Henifin said much of the work currently done by city crews would be contracted out. He said many of Jackson’s existing sewer employees would likely be required to take jobs with contractors or be transferred elsewhere in the city.

It also could mean faster response times to when sewer breaks are reported, Henifin told the judge.

However, details still must be hammered out.

Wingate ordered attorneys representing all parties in the case to hammer out an order combining Jackson’s water and sewer lawsuits into one document.

He wants that document drawn up in the next two weeks and says he’s even willing to facilitate meetings with the attorneys to work out details.

The judge’s announcement comes roughly a decade after the city entered into the decree and years after attorneys representing the city began talks with EPA and U.S. Department of Justice to renegotiate decree terms.

The decree was put in place in 2013 and was designed to help Jackson bring its sewer system into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

It is governed by the Environmental Protection Agency and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

However, attorneys on Tuesday says conditions of the sewer system have gotten worse since the decree’s implementation, with Jackson still being out of compliance with several major provisions.

City Attorney Catoria Martin told the judge the city had asked for a stay in the decree, so funding could be redirected to address immediate infrastructure needs.

Court filings show Jackson has approximately 256 active sanitary sewer overflows, or locations where untreated sewer is actually entering the environment due to sewer failures, line clogs and the like.

She says the city submitted a priority project list to the EPA and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to outline how the city would address those issues but had not gotten a response.

Lumumba, meanwhile, said the city also has been in talks with the third-party manager about whether it made sense to place the decree under his leadership.

“The court, I think, was recognizing that there may be some continuity between those two objectives,” he said. “What we’re simply trying to do is eliminate the problems that our residents are experiencing as quickly as can possibly be done.”

