Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities have recovered a human fetus from a Mississippi city’s sewer system.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the city pumped its sewer system dry on Wednesday to remove the fetus.

He would not give the location where the fetus was found.

He said the fetus has been turned over to the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office.

The police chief and Coroner Greg Sparks were unable to provide more details Wednesday afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

Latest News

Bridge off of Old Canton Road continues to crumble with no repairs in sight
Commission approves funding for Old Canton, Silas Brown road slides
American Heart Association Clinic food pantries serve patients and the needy
American Heart Association Clinic food pantries serve patients and the needy
Auditor Shad White
Shad White discusses Jackson water
Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument
Man shot, killed at Jackson apartment complex after argument