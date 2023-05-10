‘Horrific crime’: Mother and stepfather both convicted in murder of 17-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother and stepfather of a murdered Jackson teenager have now both been convicted in her death.

Danny Dabbs has plead guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse while LaTiffany Chambers has been convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

On October 31, 2020, Jackson police officers responded to a home on Lower Drive in response to a report of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 17-year-old Lamonica Tucker unresponsive with obvious signs of physical abuse.

Tucker was taken to the hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

During the ensuing investigation, two other minor children in the household were examined and both children bore signs of prolonged physical abuse.

As a result of the investigation, the children’s mother, LaTiffany Chambers, and stepfather, Danny Dabbs, were arrested and subsequently indicted for capital murder in the death of Tucker and abusing the other children.

Dabbs was sentenced to 40 years for murder, 10 years for felony child abuse, for a total of 50 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Chambers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 10 years for each count of child abuse.

Following sentencing, District Attorney Jody Owens said, “This is the end of a truly traumatic and horrific crime of physical, mental, and sexual abuse. Our office will continue to fight for and protect all children from those that commit these acts.”

