Funeral arrangements set for Hinds Co. Court Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements are set to honor the life and legacy of Hinds County Court Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes.

The service will be held on May 20 at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 1555 Beasley Road in Jackson.

Hinds County leaders say a public visitation will be held May 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Jackson Memorial Funeral Service, located at 1000 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Judge Cooper-Stokes died on May 8 at the age of 64.

She was a senior judge of the Hinds County Court and served on the bench for more than eight years. Her first term began in January 2015.

Hinds County Court Judges Johnnie McDaniels and Carlyn Hicks in a statement said, “We mourn the passing of our distinguished colleague and friend, Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes. We are grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside her, and we offer our sincere condolences to the Cooper and Stokes families.”

Retired Chancellor Denise Owens, who administered the oath to Judge Cooper-Stokes to begin her first term of office, remembered her as deeply committed to the people she served. “She was committed to her community. She worked hard in her community.”

Judge Cooper-Stokes was born May 27, 1958, in Jackson.

She was a graduate of Lanier High School, Jackson State University, and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.

