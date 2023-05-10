Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000

Charges involve two counties.
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.(Louisville Police Dept.)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A former comptroller for Doc’s Toyota has been charged with embezzlement in Louisville, Miss.

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked May 9 for felony embezzlement by the Louisville Police Department. The current embezzlement charge in Winston County involves $250,000 allegedly being taken from Doc’s Toyota when they were located in Louisville. Investigator Derek Wyatt with Louisville Police said they do expect the amount to increase.

Smith’s bond was set at $25,000, which was met on Wednesday.

Smith was employed by Doc’s Toyota until Jan. 5, when she was let go on grounds unrelated to the embezzlement charges. The company has been auditing books since that time. Smith was employed by the previous dealership, in the same position, before the dealership was sold to Doc’s Toyota.

Smith was originally arrested Apr. 10 on embezzlement charges in Neshoba County that involved $71,000 allegedly being taken from Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach

Latest News

Funeral arrangements set for Hinds Co. Court Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes
DIGITAL DESK: Hinds Co. Supervisor Robert Graham remembers legacy of Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes
DIGITAL DESK: Hinds Co. Supervisor Robert Graham remembers legacy of Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes
DIGITAL DESK: Hinds Co. Supervisor Robert Graham remembers legacy of Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes
DIGITAL DESK: Hinds Co. Supervisor Robert Graham remembers legacy of Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Detention officer on leave following escape at Raymond jail
‘Horrific crime’: Mother and stepfather both convicted in murder of 17-year-old
‘Horrific crime’: Mother and stepfather both convicted in murder of 17-year-old