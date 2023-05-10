Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A former comptroller for Doc’s Toyota has been charged with embezzlement in Louisville, Miss.

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked May 9 for felony embezzlement by the Louisville Police Department. The current embezzlement charge in Winston County involves $250,000 allegedly being taken from Doc’s Toyota when they were located in Louisville. Investigator Derek Wyatt with Louisville Police said they do expect the amount to increase.

Smith’s bond was set at $25,000, which was met on Wednesday.

Smith was employed by Doc’s Toyota until Jan. 5, when she was let go on grounds unrelated to the embezzlement charges. The company has been auditing books since that time. Smith was employed by the previous dealership, in the same position, before the dealership was sold to Doc’s Toyota.

Smith was originally arrested Apr. 10 on embezzlement charges in Neshoba County that involved $71,000 allegedly being taken from Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.

