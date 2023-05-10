First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continue to keep an umbrella close by as periodic showers and possible thunderstorms pass overhead throughout this evening. A few showers could linger around overnight with low temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. More unsettled weather is expected for Thursday as well as a disturbance swings in from the west. We will likely see a complex of showers and storms track in late in the morning into the afternoon hours across our area. A few storms tomorrow could potentially become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will rise back to the 80s during the afternoon. Rain chances look to taper off by later on in the evening with quieter conditions overnight. Chances for rain will remain elevated for Friday to round out the work week before trending slightly drier into the weekend. While Mother’s Day Weekend will be relatively quieter, it looks to be hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

