Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Continue to keep an umbrella close by as periodic showers and possible thunderstorms pass overhead throughout this evening. A few showers could linger around overnight with low temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. More unsettled weather is expected for Thursday as well as a disturbance swings in from the west. We will likely see a complex of showers and storms track in late in the morning into the afternoon hours across our area. A few storms tomorrow could potentially become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will rise back to the 80s during the afternoon. Rain chances look to taper off by later on in the evening with quieter conditions overnight. Chances for rain will remain elevated for Friday to round out the work week before trending slightly drier into the weekend. While Mother’s Day Weekend will be relatively quieter, it looks to be hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

Latest News

Unsettled through late week
First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm chances to continue through late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid summery heat, humidity continue
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid summery heat, humidity
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: