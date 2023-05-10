First Alert Forecast: scattered shower, storm chances to continue through late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Keep your rain gear close by this afternoon! Periodic showers and possible thunderstorms will be around over the course of the day. Some downpours today could feature locally heavy rainfall and lightning. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the 80s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers could linger around into the overnight hours with lows down in the 60s to lower 70s.

More unsettled weather is expected for Thursday as well as a disturbance swings in from the west. We will likely see a complex of showers and storms track in late in the morning into the afternoon hours across our area. A few storms tomorrow could potentially become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will rise back to the 80s during the afternoon. Rain chances look to taper off by later in the evening with quieter conditions overnight.

A disturbance will likely send in another round of showers and storms to central MS on Thursday. In addition to locally heavy rainfall and lightning, a few storms could possibly become strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. #mswx pic.twitter.com/zbil2JoJXl — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) May 10, 2023

Chances for rain will remain elevated for Friday to round out the work week before trending slightly drier into the weekend. While Mother’s Day Weekend will be relatively quieter, it is on track to feel hotter with highs in the lower 90s.

