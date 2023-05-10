Enter to win free pizza
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid summery heat, humidity continue

By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: An upper disturbance to our west will help to kick up more scattered to numerous showers and storms at times through the day, in similar fashion to Tuesday. Outside of that rain and storm chance, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: The upper disturbance will still be able to kick up more scattered showers and storms through the day amid variably cloudy skies. Keep an eye to the sky if you have plans to head to the spring edition of the Canton Flea Market. A few of the storms, especially south of I-20, could be strong to severe with strong wind and hail. Outside of any showers and storms that can develop, expect some sun breaks to push highs in the lower to middle 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our summery pattern continues into the upcoming weekend. The upper disturbance drifting northward will keep daily rain chances remain in play amid a mix of clouds and sun and early summer mugginess. An upper ridge will suppress shower and storm development for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend, but an uptick in temperatures could push highs closer to 90. Next week, a front could sneak into the region to usher in drier weather by mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

