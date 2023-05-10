Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Feds charge Rep. Earle Banks for allegedly evading payment of federal income taxes

FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, asks a question at the Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 18, 2022. Banks and nine other white lawmakers have been chosen Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to negotiate final versions of bills that could expand the territory of a state-run police department inside Mississippi's majority-Black capital city. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Representative Earle Banks is facing federal criminal charges after allegedly evading payment of federal income taxes.

Court documents say Rep. Banks reported $38,237 in income on his 2018 federal tax returns even though he allegedly received more than $500,000 in additional income in August of 2018 from profits from the sale of real estate.

Rob McDuff, a Jackson attorney representing Banks, says that his client made a mistake on his tax return in 2018 and failed to include capital gain. McDuff went on to say that they “have cooperated with the IRS and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as they have looked into this matter, and we will continue that cooperation in moving toward a final resolution.”

Rep. Banks was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. A change of plea hearing has been set for May 17 at 2 p.m.

According to court documents, Banks could face a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.

