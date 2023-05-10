DIGITAL DESK: Hinds Co. Supervisor Robert Graham remembers legacy of Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham honored the life and legacy of his friend and colleague in an interview with WLBT+.

LaRita Cooper-Stokes passed away Monday morning after an illness.

She was a Hinds County Court judge, a former Jackson city councilwoman for Ward 3, and the wife of current Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Cooper-Stokes was elected to the city council in 2012 in a special election after her husband was elected District 5 Hinds County supervisor.

She was later elected as District 2 Hinds County Court judge, where she served until her death.

With her election, she became the first Black woman to hold that position.

Several local leaders have offered their condolences to the Stokes family and on the late judge’s legacy.

“Her service to the community and efforts to make the world a better place from where she stood will be remembered,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “I am prayerful for the family and friends of LaRita and the city of Jackson mourns her loss.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones also said his prayers go out to the family, saying that Judge Cooper-Stokes “will always be remembered for her love of people and she will be sorely missed.”

