DIGITAL DESK: Chef Nick Wallace dubbed Mississippi’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year

Mothers of Murdered Sons
Chef Nick Wallace dubbed Mississippi's 2023 Small Business Person of the Year

By WLBT.com Staff and Sharie Nicole
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular chef and culinary master is named Mississippi’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mississippi District Office announced Wednesday, Nicholas Wallace of Nick Wallace Culinary is the SBA Mississippi 2023 Small Business Person of the Year.

Mississippi-born and raised, Nick credits his grandmothers, Queen Morris, and Lennel Donald, for sparking his love of culinary arts.

His love and skills in the culinary arts have grown as he’s merged his family farm origins with French-learned techniques to create his modern and unique Mississippi cuisine.

Nick has had his fair share of challenges, like most during the pandemic, and because of those challenges, Nick received the SBA Covid EIDL Loan and the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund.  Although Nick’s business has had its ups and downs, he continues striving to grow as a chef and as a business.

Wallace stopped by WLBT+ to share his reaction to the recognition and his inspiration for culinary arts.

