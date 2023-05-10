Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Child injured in Hattiesburg shooting returns home

child injured in Hattiesburg shooting returns home
child injured in Hattiesburg shooting returns home
By Michael Clark
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A child who was injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg is back home after being in a Jackson hospital for more than a month.

Tristan Barnes was injured when someone fired into the window of his family’s home on Whitney Street on April 5. His father, Terry Barnes, was killed in the shooting.

Tristan was released from the children’s hospital and is now back with his mother, grandmother and his other siblings. His family members said he had several surgeries and procedures but is doing much better.

Now, loved ones are trying to find a safe place to stay.

“Very much touch and go, but, as you see, he is doing great,” said Charmeka Allen, Tristan’s grandmother. “He is kicking up them legs, he’s moving and we have all the faith in God he is going to be moving that left side before long. We are still trying to find mom and sisters and family and sisters somewhere to stay, suitable housing, that would fit DHS requirements right now, and we are trying to get everything we need for him as far as diapers and pampers.”

Officers are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.

If you know anything that can help, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

Loved ones have also created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for the child’s medical expenses.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
MHP vehicle
MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County
Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island
Massive alligator spotted on Dauphin Island beach

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, May 10
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid summery heat, humidity continue
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours amid summery heat, humidity
McDougle has written a children's book sharing her experiences in the Crew Escape Equipment...
Native Mississippian who made history with NASA’s space program is helping children reach for the stars