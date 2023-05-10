American Heart Association Clinic food pantries serve patients and the needy

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Finding health care and food can be a challenge if you live in rural areas, but the American Heart Association has a solution.

Combining medical care and free healthy meals for those in need will change the lives of thousands in the state.

Just over a week ago, the freezer at the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Clinic in Utica was stocked with meats and produce. Now, the shelves only contain one package of turkey and ice.

“We’ve given out a lot of our boxes, actually all of our boxes we’ve given out,” said Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Clinic family nurse practitioner Dr. Rashandra Laws.

Patients in this under served community now have access to health care and much needed healthy meals. The American Heart Association is filling the pantries and stomachs of those seeking care with nourishment.

“When the patient comes we actually go through a screening where we talk to them about whether they’re being under served, are they feeling safe at home, are they able to have food and have food available.” said Laws. “If they’re not we’re able to bring them back here and actually get food for them, find items that would be conducive to them.”

The psychiatric nurse and clinical provider grew up in Utica and knows the needs of the patients, many of whom are elderly.

The Utica food pantry and the Mallory Community Health Center in Canton were the brainchild of Dr. Helen Beady with the American Heart Association.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for us to look at how we address nutrition security from the medical perspective,” said Beady.

She began working on the clinic pantries in October. The heart association purchased the refrigerators, freezers, and sinks to stock and prepare the free meals.

“Our goal is to look at how is it that we not only address nutrition security, food insecurity and hunger in communities but from a clinical community connection with the community based organizations like the American Heart Association,” added Beady.

The shelves will soon be restocked and local churches have committed to helping provide meals for patients and the community.

AHA research indicates the Utica clinic could reach about 60,000 in the area in need of healthy free food. Three hundred patients have been served in Utica since the clinic opened April 27.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.