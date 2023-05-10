3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Three men have been charged in connection to a Coahoma County shooting that left one person injured on April 29.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says 911 dispatch received a call just before 9:30 P.M. about someone being shot in Jonestown near Jones Street.

Deputies on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in Memphis to be treated for his injuries.

Deputies later identified and arrested 3 men accused of the shooting. Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant are charged with felony aggravated assault.

Deputies say a fourth suspect, Antowyne Gibson, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085 or 662-624-2411.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.