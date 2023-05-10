Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting

Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony...
Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault. Antowyne Gibson is wanted(Coahoma Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Three men have been charged in connection to a Coahoma County shooting that left one person injured on April 29.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says 911 dispatch received a call just before 9:30 P.M. about someone being shot in Jonestown near Jones Street.

Deputies on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in Memphis to be treated for his injuries.

Deputies later identified and arrested 3 men accused of the shooting. Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant are charged with felony aggravated assault.

Deputies say a fourth suspect, Antowyne Gibson, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085 or 662-624-2411.

