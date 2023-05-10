Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
2 Jones Co. groups make donations to Special Olympics Mississippi

L to R: Southern Civitan Club members Kim Knight, Miranda Beard, and President Tiffany Parrish;...
L to R: Southern Civitan Club members Kim Knight, Miranda Beard, and President Tiffany Parrish; Lance Chancellor, JCSD; Southern Civitan Club members Julie Brown and Vice-President Kelli Holston.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two organizations in Jones County have made donations to Special Olympics Mississippi in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Southern Civitan Club of Laurel made a $100 donation and The Arc of the Pine Belt Region made a $50 donation.

“We greatly appreciate these financial donations to Special Olympics Mississippi to support the thousands of children and adult athletes in Mississippi with intellectual disabilities who participate in year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics is being held this Thursday at Ellisville State School in Ellisville. Line-up begins at 1 p.m. and the event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Area residents are invited to attend and support Special Olympics athletes at this free event.

