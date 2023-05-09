Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 38,000 Mississippians will receive some cash due to a $141-million multistate settlement from Intuit’s TurboTax.

This after some consumers were tricked into paying for free services through the software.

“Nearly 38,000 Mississippians were misled into paying for tax filing services that should have been free,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am pleased these Mississippians will finally receive some restitution and I am hopeful this investigation and settlement will put an end to similar deceptive marketing practices.”

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement.

Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement and will not need to file any claims. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

Things To Know Tuesday, May 9