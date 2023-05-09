Things To Know Tuesday, May 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field behind Pearl furniture store

WLBT General Photo (WLBT)

Skeletal remains were discovered in a field behind a furniture store in Pearl Monday afternoon. According to Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap, an Entergy worker made the discovery around 1:52 p.m. near Ross Furniture. At this time, officials are working to identify the remains and notify the next of kin. No cause or manner of death was given.

2. LaRita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away

A Hinds County judge and former Jackson city councilwoman has died. LaRita Cooper-Stokes passed away Monday morning after an illness. She was a Hinds County Court judge, a former Jackson city councilwoman for Ward 3, and wife of current Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. In March, Stokes was transferred to a Houston-area hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Earlier that month she was hospitalized at St. Dominic Hospital after having trouble breathing. Cooper-Stokes was elected to the city council in 2012 in a special election after her husband was elected District 5 Hinds County supervisor. She was later elected as District 2 Hinds County Court judge, where she served until her death. With her election, she became the first Black woman to hold that position.

3. Two arrested in connection with Pearl police pursuit that left six teens injured

Two suspects have been charged following a chase that sent eight people to the hospital. (Pearl Police Department)

Pearl police have charged and arrested two suspects involved in a police pursuit that resulted in a wreck and multiple teenagers injured in Jackson. Friday morning, eight people, including six juveniles and the two suspects, were sent to the hospital with injuries after the police chase that happened near the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 around 12:40 a.m. A Pearl police officer spotted a Dodge Charger without a license plate and attempted a traffic stop when the suspects fled into Jackson and wound up on Raymond Road, where it struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee occupied with six teenagers at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Raymond Road. Pearl officers performed CPR on one of the victims from the Jeep until Jackson Firefighters arrived on the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.