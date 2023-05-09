Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting

When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.(Mobile County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has learned the identity of the alleged suspect in the Ocean Springs mass shooting this weekend.

Fadarius Davon Williams is held in Mobile County jail awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. WLOX confirmed with sources in Mobile that Williams is the suspect connected to a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen, the downtown restaurant where a mass shooting killed one person and injured six Friday night.

When Williams returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Chayse Harmon of Moss Point, Capt. Ryan Lemaire had previously told WLOX.

As for the injuries sustained by the six other victims, none are considered serious. All six are considered to be innocent bystanders in the shooting.

Ocean Springs Police still ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
LaRita Cooper-Stokes has died.
LaRita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away
Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field in Pearl
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
From left to right: Jaylon Gibson, 23, and Jevarious Gibson, 21
Two arrested in connection with Pearl police pursuit that left six teens injured

Latest News

Jackson Police hold kick off for PALS Youth Basketball Program
WLBT at 5p
3 men arrested after 50 rounds fired at Belzoni apartment complex
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County