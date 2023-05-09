Sparks fly, again, over claims state auditor is investigating Jackson City Council legal expenses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A debate over whether the Jackson City Council should pay its legal bills almost prevented members from paying any contractors for the second meeting in a row.

At its meeting Tuesday, the council twice voted down its $7 million claims docket, only to approve it on a motion to reconsider later in the meeting.

At the heart of the matter was whether the council should pay a nearly $33,000 invoice from Mills, Scanlon, Dye & Pittman for representing the council in its latest suit against the mayor.

City Attorney Catoria Martin says the council’s legal expenses are currently being investigated by the Mississippi State Auditor, and that the claim was left off the docket as a result.

It was added back onto the docket by council members on Tuesday against the advice of Martin.

“If the city council wants to move forward with amending the docket to include that claim, the city council majority can vote to add that claim,” Martin said. “I do just want to state for the record that it will remove any legal sufficiency from the claims docket.”

The council and mayor have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees on their battle over who will haul residents’ trash. If any of those payments are found to be improper, council members who voted for them could be responsible for repayment.

The vote comes nearly a month after members of the council were informed via email that Auditor Shad White was investigating its expenditures for legal services.

According to an email obtained by WLBT, on April 14, the city attorney informed the council that, “since April 5, we have received daily requests for additional information and for updates on the information previously provided” regarding the council’s legal expenses.

At a meeting on April 25, the council rejected the claims docket after an item to pay approximately $45,000 in legal fees was pulled from it at the behest of the City Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, council members approved the claims docket with a legal invoice for about $11,000 less the amount mentioned on April 25 included.

Claims failed on the first two votes, only to be approved after a motion to reconsider brought up by Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee. However, council members rejected her request to remove the Mills Scanlon invoice for $32,566.09.

Voting in favor of the measure were Council President Ashby Foote, and council members Aaron Banks and Vernon Hartley. Opposed were Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay and Council Vice-President Angelique Lee.

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell left the meeting prior to the vote, and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was absent.

For Lindsay, Tuesday’s votes were the first time she’s voted against claims during her six years in office.

“It’s our responsibility and duty to pay our bills, but I am opposed to adding that gill at this point in time, and that is why I did it,” she said.

Members also approved an order that retroactively set rates for attorneys with Mills Scanlon that were not properly noted following an April 5, 2022, vote bringing on the firm.

The council hired Mills Scanlon to represent it in several of its legal battles with the mayor, including a suit at the time in Hinds County Circuit Court.

However, the notice states that following the vote, the rates were not referenced for some attorneys with the firm due to an “inadvertent clerical error.”

Minutes for that special meeting only reference hourly rates for attorney John Scanlon and Deshun Martin, with Martin & Martin Associates, but leaves blank spaces for rates for other attorneys working on the case.

Those votes aside, two council members questioned whether the auditor was looking into the council’s expenditures at all, saying they’ve received no correspondence other than an email from the city attorney.

“We’ve been told for several weeks now that there’s an investigation into the city council, but we’ve never seen anything in writing or what the details are,” Council President Ashby Foote said. “We’d like to have some actual communication with the state auditor, so if you can request that they reach out to the council and brief us on whatever we need to know, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said he spoke with someone in Auditor Shad White’s office who claimed Martin was the one who sought the inquiry.

“What you are saying right now is defaming my character, because that is not a true statement,” Martin said, firing back. “The Office of the State Auditor contacted the Office of the City Attorney and requested invoices of the city council [for] legal services. That is what occurred.”

Banks demanded Martin provide a written statement from White’s office backing up her claims.

“We are your clients, have them provide it,” he said. “Have the State Auditor’s Office provide to you in writing what you are saying and what you have been saying about us being under an investigation.”

Like Foote, Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley told Martin he also had heard about the investigation but had yet to see anything in writing.

“What I’m asking is that you provide any information regarding this investigation... to our clerk of the council so that the city council can be apprised of what’s going on with this,” he said. “Because we keep hearing a lot of this and a lot of that and we just want to get to the bottom of it.”

Martin initially refused, saying she would only act if the council voted as a body to direct her to seek something in writing.

“You are an individual. You cannot direct my activities as an individual but as a body, you can direct my activities,” she said. “So, if you would like for me to submit a request, and if you would like me to provide that information, then you as a body need to take a vote on it.”

A spokesman with the auditor’s office declined to comment, saying he would neither confirm nor deny an investigation was ongoing.

