Robert Lee officially appointed Jackson public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has a new public works director, at least temporarily.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council voted 4-2 to confirm Robert Lee as public works director.

Lee will remain in the position until another candidate is chosen as part of an agreement with GovHR USA, which is conducting a national search to fill the post.

The move comes days after Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed a no confidence vote in Lee, who was then serving as acting director.

However, Stokes was absent from Tuesday’s meeting and his motion for a no confidence vote was pulled from the agenda at the councilman’s request, Council President Ashby Foote said at the beginning of the meeting.

Lee is the first person to be confirmed to the position since Marlin King was reassigned last year amid the city’s water crisis.

“I can’t think of a more thankless job in the city of Jackson right now than getting up every day trying to make the Public Works Department work,” Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said. “And, so, I’m grateful that you’re willing to continue to serve in this role for a short period of time.”

Lee was named interim director on February 10, after previously serving as city engineer and traffic engineer. He replaced Jordan Hillman, who stepped down to become deputy director over water.

Hillman had served in an interim capacity, and under state statute, could no longer serve in that position without being confirmed by the council.

Mississippi Code limits interim appointments to 90 days. If a person is not confirmed within that period of time, he or she can no longer serve.

Prior to his appointment, Lee had served in an interim capacity for 75 days.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks voted against the appointment, saying that Lee’s position could be permanent if GovHR doesn’t find a suitable candidate.

He says that’s happened with other departments in the city and he doesn’t want to continue the precedent.

“This is May 9. The application process closed at the end of April. We haven’t, from my understanding, received any list or any names as of yet,” he said. “If we have... What happens if none of those names are acted upon or hired? He becomes the director.”

Order appointing Robert Lee as public works director. (WLBT)

Banks said his decision was not personal but pointed to the fact that Lee himself said he did not want to take on the position permanently.

The council brought on GovHR in February to conduct a national search to find a new public works director. The contract was for $29,500, with 40 percent of the base rate due within 45 days of the approval of the agreement. The next 40 percent is due once the firm recommends a candidate to the city and the remaining 20 percent is due when the candidate is hired.

The council also agreed to raise the salary for the public works director to nearly $154,000.

Whoever takes over the position will be in charge of a public works department facing a number of challenges. The water department and water billing department have been placed under the control of a federal receiver. The city, state and federal government are in talks to place the sewer system under the receiver as well.

Additional challenges within public works were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting as well, including the lack of personnel needed to repair traffic signals.

During his press conference on Sunday, Stokes told reporters several projects in his ward went unaddressed under Lee’s leadership, including non-working traffic lights along Bailey Avenue.

“Lights have been out at this location for months and months. Stop signs less than a mile south, same situation. Lights out, lights flashing, and those kinds of things,” Stokes said.

Human Resources Director Toya Martin told the council applications have been coming in slowly, and that they are currently being screened by GovHR officials.

“What happens is after the announcement closes, they do their own screening process before they even give us any applicants,” she said. “So, they’re going through their screening process this week. I’m supposed to have a meeting with [a GovHR representative] the early part of next week so she can sit down with me and go through those potential recruit[s].”

“We hope that we would have interviews with those candidates as early as the latter part of next week.”

