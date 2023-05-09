Massive alligator spotted in Dauphin Island

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - A beachgoer visiting Dauphin Island, Alabama was greeted with an unexpected surprise Sunday.

Matt Harvill and his girlfriend spotted a massive alligator in the shallow water, just inches away from the shore.

“It was just a very beautiful day - my girlfriend and I were just spending some time on the beach when someone mentioned it,” Harvill said. “So, we walked down to get a better look and snap some pictures. It’s not everyday something like that happens. We see them in Dog River and the Bird sanctuary. Almost never in the Gulf like that. I knew if I didn’t get pictures no one would ever believe it.”

Harvill says the gator seemed curious more than anything.

If you’re headed toward the beach this summer, be aware of your surroundings. Do not approach wildlife.

