Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man dies in crash in Toomsuba

A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 11/80 in Toomsuba.
A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 11/80 in Toomsuba.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 11/80 in Toomsuba.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. near Dixie Highway School Road. The name was not immediately available, pending family notification.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said the driver may have suffered a medical event before the wreck happened.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Mississippi Highway Patrol in working the wreck.

