Man dies in crash in Toomsuba

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 11/80 in Toomsuba.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. near Dixie Highway School Road. The name was not immediately available, pending family notification.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said the driver may have suffered a medical event before the wreck happened.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Mississippi Highway Patrol in working the wreck.

