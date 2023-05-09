Lawrence County High School on lockdown due to a threat

LAWERENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A local high school is currently on lockdown after a threat was made.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett, Lawrence County High School is on lockdown due to a threat that has not been specified.

Law enforcement is on the scene and is investigating the threat.

There has been no activity in regards to the threat and everyone has been reported safe.

