Jackson Police hold kick off for PALS Youth Basketball Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your kids can be a part of the team with Jackson Police and the PALS Tigers Youth Basketball Program.

JPD Assistant Chief Joseph Wade says no child will be turned away. They are hoping at least 50 children sign up for the program. (WLBT)

Children 6 to 12 years old can sign up at the Police Training Academy. Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade says the program is a crime prevention tool that targets the youth to help them deal with gang and drug awareness as well as bullying.

Chief Wade says not only do the kids who participate learn basketball skills they also get life skills with police officers as their basketball coaches and mentors.

Wade adds the overall goal is to give the children the resources they need to be successful on and off the basketball court.

“Bridge the gap between law enforcement and the youth. We know that we have a problem here in the City of Jackson with youth violence. We also know that we cannot arrest the problem away, but we can intervene. We can have these types of programs where we get kids engaged”, Chief Wade said.

Chief Wade says the overall goal is to give the children the resources they need to be successful. (WLBT)

Chief Wade says the goal is to have at least 50 children participate. He says no child will be turned away.

Parents can bring children to the Police Training Academy Monday nights at 6 to sign them up and to get them on the team.

This is the 17th year for the program.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.