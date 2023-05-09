Enter to win free pizza
Head-on collision in Yazoo County kills 21-year-old woman(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One 21-year-old woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision occurred in Yazoo County on Tuesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:05 a.m. on Highway 16 near Berryville Road.

A 2008 BMW driven by Jatyra Griffins, 21, of Yazoo, traveling westbound, and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Sammy Woods, 44, of Flora, traveling eastbound, collided head-on.

Griffins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Woods did not receive any injuries.

