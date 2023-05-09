‘Happy Days’ actor Scott Baio leaving California due to homelessness, crime

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (Gray News) – Actor Scott Baio announced he is leaving California, saying crime and homelessness has made the state no longer a place he wants to live.

Baio, best known for his role as Chachi on “Happy Days,” announced his plans to move in a tweet on Wednesday.

“After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California,” he wrote.

Baio then quoted a KTLA article, writing, “The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.”

In a follow-up tweet, Baio said the homeless crisis is bringing down property value.

“This brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree,” he wrote.

The 62-year-old retired actor has just listed his Woodland Hills home for $3.85 million on Realtor.com.

Baio is not the first celebrity to announce a departure from California. Last fall, Mark Wahlberg announced he had moved his family to Nevada for “a better life.”

