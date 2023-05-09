Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old facing a stolen firearms charge escaped custody in Humphreys County on Tuesday afternoon.

The juvenile escaped at about 12:30 p.m. while being escorted on foot from the county courthouse to the jail a short distance away.

From there, he was expected to be taken by vehicle to a juvenile detention center, according to Humphreys County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Truron Grayson.

The juvenile, he said, was still handcuffed at the time of his escape and is still at large.

