Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Fort Hood to be renamed after Hispanic general

Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood is being renamed.(MGN)
By KEYE Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KEYE) - Fort Hood is getting a new name.

The Killeen, Texas, base was named after a Confederate general and is being renamed after the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The base will be redesignated Tuesday as Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

Cavazos was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents, served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and become a four-star general in 1982.

He retired from the Army in 1984 after 33 years of service and died in 2017.

Fort Hood, long plagued by a series of suicides, homicides and fatal accidents, is one of nine Army installations being redesignated to remove Confederate names from military bases.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaRita Cooper-Stokes has died.
LaRita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away
Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field in Pearl
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center
Teens overpower guard, start fight at Hinds Co. youth detention center

Latest News

Jackson Police hold kick off for PALS Youth Basketball Program
This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant,...
2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement