Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Popcorn-like downpours and thunderstorms will continue across parts of the area over the new few hours. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning is possible with any activity on the radar this evening. While a few showers could linger overnight, most showers will come to an end with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Deep moisture is expected to help develop more scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of central Mississippi on Wednesday as this summery pattern continues. The best chance to see any rain tomorrow would likely be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will be overhead with highs expected to top out in the 80s in most spots. Warm, muggy conditions will prevail for the rest of the work week where a daily chance for downpours will also continue. We could see rain chances trend downwards a bit into Mother’s Day Weekend with highs closing in on 90-degree.

