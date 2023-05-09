Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled summery pattern continues

By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT
TUESDAY: After zones of fog lift, expect partly sunny skies and summery heat and humidity – highs will run into the 80s to near 90. A few showers and storms could flare up through mid-late morning, but by late afternoon, with a front nearing the region and a surge of Gulf moisture, a few clusters of storms could develop and converge over the area. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out. Most storms will come to an end by midnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: An upper disturbance to our west will help to kick up more scattered to numerous showers and storms through the afternoon and early evening hours. Outside of that rain and storm chance, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with highs in the 80s to near 90. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our summery pattern continues through the remainder of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. As an upper disturbance drifts northeastward, we'll keep a relative uptick in rain chances Thursday; but daily rain chances remain in play amid a mix of clouds and sun and early summer mugginess. Chances of rain may decrease a bit for the upcoming weekend, but an uptick in temperatures could push highs closer to 90.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

