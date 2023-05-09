First Alert Forecast: warm, humid weather pattern continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon will be a humid and toasty one as sunshine breaks between passing clouds. High temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s to near 90 degrees today under a partly sunny sky. We will also have to keep an eye on the radar today because there will be a chance for scattered downpours and possible thunderstorms through this evening. Most of the activity, if any, should diminish during the overnight period with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Deep moisture is expected to help develop more scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of central Mississippi on Wednesday as this summery pattern continues. The best chance to see any rain tomorrow would likely be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will be overhead with highs expected to top out in the 80s in most spots.

Warm, muggy conditions will prevail for the rest of the work week where a daily chance for downpours will also continue. We could see rain chances trend downwards a bit into Mother’s Day Weekend with highs closing in on 90-degrees.

