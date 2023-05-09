Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
93-year-old Miss. woman punched by thief who stole envelope of cash, family says

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Mississippi made an arrest in the alleged assault of a 93-year-old woman.

Lailaka Lyons, 35, was charged with obstructing access to emergency assistance, assault on a vulnerable adult, and petit larceny.

Family members of the victim told WCBI News the incident happened on April 20 at Trinity Place Retirement Community in Columbus, Mississippi.

The woman was outside of her apartment when she was approached and asked if she needed help.

She said “yes,” and that’s when the accused burglar went inside her apartment and took an envelope of cash while hiding a cell phone from the lady.

The victim tried to stop the thief, but was punched in the chest and fell backward.

Police did not release any details of the alleged crime.

