Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

3 men arrested after 50 rounds fired at Belzoni apartment complex

(WAFF)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials arrested three men after a shootout at a Belzoni apartment complex on Monday.

Humphreys County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Truron Grayson says 50 rounds were fired shortly after 11 p.m. at the Willow Bend Estates.

No one was injured, however, the shooting left three apartments and several vehicles riddled with bullets.

Chief Deputy Grayson says two additional suspects are expected to be arrested in connection to the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
LaRita Cooper-Stokes has died.
LaRita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away
Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field in Pearl
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
From left to right: Jaylon Gibson, 23, and Jevarious Gibson, 21
Two arrested in connection with Pearl police pursuit that left six teens injured

Latest News

Jackson Police hold kick off for PALS Youth Basketball Program
WLBT at 5p
When he returns to Mississippi, he will be charged with first-degree murder.
Suspect identified in Ocean Springs mass shooting
Handcuffed 13-year-old on the run after escaping custody in Humphreys County