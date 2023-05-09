3 men arrested after 50 rounds fired at Belzoni apartment complex

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials arrested three men after a shootout at a Belzoni apartment complex on Monday.

Humphreys County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Truron Grayson says 50 rounds were fired shortly after 11 p.m. at the Willow Bend Estates.

No one was injured, however, the shooting left three apartments and several vehicles riddled with bullets.

Chief Deputy Grayson says two additional suspects are expected to be arrested in connection to the incident.

