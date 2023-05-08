Two arrested in connection with Pearl police pursuit that left six teens injured

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police have charged and arrested two suspects involved in a police pursuit that resulted in a wreck and multiple teenagers injured in Jackson.

Friday morning, eight people, including six juveniles and the two suspects, were sent to the hospital with injuries after the police chase that happened near the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 around 12:40 a.m.

A Pearl police officer spotted a Dodge Charger without a license plate and attempted a traffic stop when the suspects fled into Jackson and wound up on Raymond Road, where it struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee occupied with six teenagers at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Raymond Road.

Pearl officers performed CPR on one of the victims from the Jeep until Jackson Firefighters arrived on the scene.

When investigators entered the information on the Jeep Cherokee into the NCIC database, they were alerted that the vehicle was taken in an armed carjacking on May 2 in the city of Jackson.

Jevarious Gibson, 21 of Jackson, is charged with felony fleeing, possession of a stolen firearm, no license plate, and no proof of insurance. The passenger, 23-year-old Jaylon Gibson, also from Jackson, is being charged with possession of a stolen firearm and drug possession.

The two suspects and the six teenagers are all currently hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center recovering from the injuries sustained.

Both the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office were requested to work the accident investigation but refused, Pearl police say. The Pearl Police Department contacted the Mississippi Highway Patrol for assistance.

MHP is investigating the incident and will determine if additional charges will be filed stemming from the accident.

