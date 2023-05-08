Things To Know Monday, May 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats

An Ole Miss student was arrested and charged after he was accused of making threats to faculty and staff. A university spokesperson said campus police were called about the alleged threats on April 27. Officers found Kendrick Ford, 36, immediately after the incident and started an investigation. He has since been charged with making a terroristic threat. Ford was arrested earlier this week by the University Police Department. He remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

2. Man killed at Jackson apartment complex, coroner confirms

A man was killed at a Jackson apartment complex, the coroner says. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Harrison Williams, 32, was killed at the Creekside Apartments. The homicide occurred Saturday night. It is not yet known how the man died. WLBT News called officials with the Jackson Police Department and is awaiting a response.

3. Reservoir Fire Department saves dog from house fire with special training

Training from a local veterinarian helped Reservoir Firefighters save one family’s precious four-legged friend from a fire that suddenly erupted while the owners were not home. After undergoing several treatments, the family is hoping their dog continues to make progress and get back to normal. “We arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke, fire out of the roof. The homeowner met us in the driveway and was distraught. He said he had a dog in the bedroom and could not find it,” said Reservoir Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris White. On Wednesday morning, Reservoir Fire crews took swift action in a Rankin County subdivision to find the Harris family’s dog, whom they affectionately call Bo.

