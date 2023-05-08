Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Teens overpower guard, start fight at Hinds Co. youth detention center

Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center
Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center(WLBT archives)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens were injured following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center early Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., and was “quickly contained,” according to County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones.

The center was put on lockdown for the weekend as a result.

Jones said one teen suffered a knee injury and another suffered a bloody nose as a result.

The case is still under investigation. But he believes the fight was in retaliation for a previous incident.

“It is our understanding that a guard was overpowered, and keys were taken from that guard to unlock the pods,” he said. “Once we [complete the investigation] there will be some punitive action for those directly involved.”

It was not known what time the keys were stolen.

The guard was roughed up but is OK, Jones said.

Last May, Rondarius Ragsdale escaped the from the McDowell Road facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed at Jackson apartment complex, coroner confirms
LaRita Cooper-Stokes has died.
Larita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away
Reservoir Fire Department saves dog from house fire with special training
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Friday night's deadly shooting in Ocean Springs marked the seventh shooting in seven days...
What’s happening? Seven days, seven shootings, five deaths in South Mississippi

Latest News

From left to right: Jaylon Gibson, 23, and Jevarious Gibson, 21
Two arrested in connection with Pearl police pursuit that left six teens injured
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, May 8
LaRita Cooper-Stokes has died.
Larita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away