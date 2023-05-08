Teens overpower guard, start fight at Hinds Co. youth detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens were injured following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center early Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., and was “quickly contained,” according to County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones.

The center was put on lockdown for the weekend as a result.

Jones said one teen suffered a knee injury and another suffered a bloody nose as a result.

The case is still under investigation. But he believes the fight was in retaliation for a previous incident.

“It is our understanding that a guard was overpowered, and keys were taken from that guard to unlock the pods,” he said. “Once we [complete the investigation] there will be some punitive action for those directly involved.”

It was not known what time the keys were stolen.

The guard was roughed up but is OK, Jones said.

Last May, Rondarius Ragsdale escaped the from the McDowell Road facility.

