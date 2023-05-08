Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The suspected Howard Industries shooter, Keith Hinton, had his bond set Sunday at $750,000 by Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson.

Hours later, Hinton bonded out.

Hinton is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Hinton, 20, Purvis, is accused of shooting a Howard Industries employee outside the company’s Laurel location Friday morning.

Officials said Hinton ran into the plant after the shooting, triggering an evacuation and manhunt.

He was arrested in Perkinston in Stone County less than two hours later.

“He was brought to Laurel Police Department, where he was charged with one count attempted murder, one count aggravated assault,” LPD Investigator Brad Anderson said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is reportedly in stable condition

Anderson said LPD continues to investigate the case.

