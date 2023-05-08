Road closure in Rankin County could last ‘up to 10 days’

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced a temporary road closure in Rankin County.

According to MDOT, Highway 80 will temporarily close under Interstate 20 at Exit 59 and work will begin on Tuesday at 2 a.m.

Both directions of Highway 80 near the exit will close up to 10 days for a bridge preservation project.

During the temporary closure, I-20 westbound traffic will be unaffected, while I-20 eastbound traffic will remain passable via the exit and entrance ramp at the East Brandon exit.

MDOT says traffic should seek an alternate route at the closure location.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-20 should anticipate moderate delays for the duration of the closure as traffic will be diverted onto the exit and entrance ramps.

