Larita Cooper-Stokes, a Hinds County judge and former Jackson councilwoman, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County judge and former Jackson city councilwoman has died.

LaRita Cooper-Stokes passed away Monday morning after an illness.

She was a Hinds County Court judge, a former Jackson city councilwoman for Ward 3 and wife of current Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

In March, Stokes was transferred to a Houston-area hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Earlier that month she was hospitalized at St. Dominic Hospital after having trouble breathing.

Cooper-Stokes was elected to the city council in 2012 in a special election after her husband was elected District 5 Hinds County Supervisor.

She was later elected as District 2 Hinds County Court judge, where she served until her death.

Several local leaders have offered their condolences to the Stokes family and on the late judge’s legacy.

“Her service to the community and efforts to make the world a better place from where she stood will be remembered,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “I am prayerful for the family and friends of LaRita and the city of Jackson mourns her loss.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones also said his prayers go out the family, saying that Judge Cooper-Stokes “will always be remembered for her love of people and she will be sorely missed.”

My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends and husband, City of Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes, on the recent passing of Hinds County Judge LaRita Cooper-Stokes. She will always be remembered for her love of people and she will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/wr4Z1E7PJ2 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 8, 2023

Cooper-Stokes was a graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, according to a 2014 article from the Clarion-Ledger.

The Jackson Advocate reports she was 64.

