First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect low temperatures only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Areas of fog could develop by early Tuesday morning, which could impact some on their morning commute to work. Fog, if any, should clear throughout the morning as sunshine breaks through the clouds. Temperatures will efficiently warm up under the partly sunny skies to the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. We are also expecting the potential for scattered downpours and possible thunderstorms tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon/evening hours. Most activity on the radar would likely diminish after sunset. Summery conditions will persist for the rest of the week into the new weekend. While not everyone will see rain every day, there will be a daily opportunity over the coming days. Temperatures will continue to run above average as well with highs flirting with 90-degrees.

