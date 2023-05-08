Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, humidity and downpours continue this week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY: For some, scattered showers and storms could greet you heading out the door to start off the new work and school week. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few more widely scattered storms could re-develop closer to sunset – gradually, falling temperatures into the 60s to near 70 with areas of fog and mist developing by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: After zones of fog lift, expect partly cloudy skies and summery heat and humidity – highs will run into the upper 80s to near 90. By late afternoon, with a front nearing the region and a surge of Gulf moisture, a few clusters of storms could develop and converge over the area. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Most storms will come to an end by midnight with low sin the upper 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our summery pattern continues through the remainder of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. As an upper disturbance to our west starts to trek eastward, a relative uptick in rain chances may occur mid-week; but daily rain chances remain in play amid a mix of clouds and sun and early summer mugginess. Chances of rain may decrease a bit for the upcoming weekend, but an uptick in temperatures could push highs closer to 90.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

