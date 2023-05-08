Enter to win free pizza
Fire breaks out in vacant South Jackson home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is trying to figure out how a fire started inside a home in the Alta Woods community in South Jackson.

It happened at a home on Pine Tree Drive, and officials on the scene say the house was vacant.

Neighbors say they’ve seen vagrants going in and out of the house in recent days.

Paramedics also responded, but it appears no one was inside when the house went up in flames.

